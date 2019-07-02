CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page appointed former Missouri Department of Revenue director Quentin Wilson as acting director of the county’s revenue department.
Wilson replaces Greg Quinn, a west St. Louis County Councilman for over 20 years who was appointed to the revenue post in 2015 by former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. Quinn retired June 28, according to a release from Page’s office, and Page thanked him for his service.
Wilson was appointed head of the state revenue department under former Gov. Mel Carnahan in 1998 and ran it until 2001. Before that, he was deputy director of Missouri Department of Economic Development. Later, he worked as cabinet director under former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden and then as commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education.
In recent years, he has been a visiting scholar at George Washington University and a senior fellow at the Governing Institute in California. He lives in Kirkwood.
“We are excited that Quentin has agreed to join County government,” Page said in a statement. “He comes to us with extensive experience in the public and nonprofit sectors.”