Page: Dispute with House of Pain gyms heading to court

The letter, sent to St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick, alleges the county does not have the legal authority necessary to impose such restrictions on businesses. Orwick wrote that both locations should close by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Page said on Monday, “There are 30,000 businesses in St. Louis County. Most of them want to know what the safe thing to do is, what the right thing to do is. And they just want that guidance and they’ll be following it. And we will occasionally have outliers like we do with any, with any law, local, state or federal. And then we’ll manage those on a case by case basis.”