Page: Dispute with House of Pain gyms heading to court

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday indicated that a dispute was heading for court with a business flouting the county’s emergency order to cease operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
There was no record late Monday morning of a lawsuit on file in the case, but the county executive’s remarks to news reporters indicated there may be one coming soon.
“That’s between their attorneys and the county’s attorneys and after the judicial system has worked through the process and we’ll determine what the next step is,” Page said.
“They have filed their legal position and our county counselor has filed their legal position and then when the court has made a decision, we’ll take the next step,” he said.
Page was responding to questions about House of Pain, which reopened locations in Maryland Heights and Chesterfield last week and continued to operate despite a threat of legal action from the St. Louis County counselor and a deadline of 5 p.m. Sunday to shut down.
A lawyer representing the fitness centers wrote a letter Saturday alleging St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order barring gyms from reopening conflicts with federal and state orders.
The letter, sent to St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick, alleges the county does not have the legal authority necessary to impose such restrictions on businesses. Orwick wrote that both locations should close by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Customers stayed on Sunday past the deadline. The gym’s regular closing time is 8 p.m., according to its website.
Page said on Monday, “There are 30,000 businesses in St. Louis County. Most of them want to know what the safe thing to do is, what the right thing to do is. And they just want that guidance and they’ll be following it. And we will occasionally have outliers like we do with any, with any law, local, state or federal. And then we’ll manage those on a case by case basis.”
