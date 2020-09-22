Page plans to roll back some St. Louis County sports restrictions on Wednesday, source says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to announce Wednesday that he is rolling back restrictions on some youth sports, a source with knowledge of the announcement said late Tuesday.
The new guidelines, which will go into effect Monday, allow games in high-frequency contact sports for all children under 14, with some restrictions, the source said. That means competitions will be permitted for youth sports such as football, basketball, ice hockey and wrestling.
The guidelines will also allow for all students, including those older than 14, to play competitive games in moderate-contact sports such as soccer, baseball, cheerleading, crew and rowing, dance teams, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, lacrosse and racquetball.
For outdoor youth sports, guidelines will allow two spectators per athlete to attend games, with an overall limit of 50.
But for high school students, the guidelines still do not allow for games in high-contact sports such as football, basketball and ice hockey.
The guidelines on sports announced earlier this month caused an uproar across the county, leading to protests by athletes and their parents at Page’s home in Creve Coeur and outside the county government building in Clayton. Last week, the Rockwood School District said it would schedule games outside the county in an end run around the county's restrictions. And Incarnate Word Academy, a private girls school in Bel-Nor, also played a game in St. Charles County to skirt the guidelines.
Page has said the restrictions were necessary because of the risk of spreading the virus.
The county health department said last week it had identified five “clusters” of virus transmission among young athletes linked directly to sports practices or games. Each incident involved at least two high school students. And it said the department had found more than 20 young athletes who became infected in recent weeks, but it was not clear if the transmission occurred at an athletic event or some other activity.
