Page reiterates health orders as St. Louis County restaurants resume limited indoor dining

“Diners have to provide their name to dine inside at restaurants?,” Fitch said in a tweet last week after the plan to resume indoor dining was announced. “I’m wondering how often ‘Sam Page’ will be be signing in at county restaurants.”

Page on Monday said the requirement is one in place in other areas where limited indoor dining is allowed.

“We’re asking restaurants to do what we’ve seen in other jurisdictions across the state or across the country and provide a way for us to contact and for restaurants to help us contact anyone who might have been exposed,” Page said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Diners’ contact information will only be accessed by health officials who are tracing COVID-19 outbreaks, and will fall under federal patient privacy laws that protect private health information from being released publicly by health officials or other government employees.

Asked how the county will prevent diners or restaurants from refusing to comply with the order, Page said he expects those instances to be “rare.”