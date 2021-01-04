 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page reiterates health orders as St. Louis County restaurants resume limited indoor dining
0 comments
top story

Page reiterates health orders as St. Louis County restaurants resume limited indoor dining

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page press conference on Dec. 7, 2020

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page hold press conference on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (screengrab of Facebook Live event)

ST. LOUIS — As restaurants in St. Louis County resumed limited indoor dining Monday for the first time in weeks, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reiterated major health protocols required of restaurants. 

The orders, Page said, were meant to protect customers and employees from risks of COVID transmission still present when indoor dining. He encouraged residents to support restaurants and abide by restrictions, warning that the county would have to tighten restrictions if the moving seven-day average of new cases climbs once more, he said.

“Our public health experts are doing their best to craft policies that help protect us all from a deadly virus,” he said, “and I hope that we can all join in supporting our local restaurants as they try to survive the pandemic in a way that is safe for their customers and for their workers.”

And Page fielded questions about one of the major health orders, requiring restaurants to record contact information — a first name and email address or telephone number — for at least one member of any dining party. The information would be kept for two weeks and only be accessed by public health officials when they are tracing COVID-19 outbreaks, but restaurants must comply with the requests.

The requirement drew pushback last week from critics of Page, including Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, who characterized the measure as an invasion of privacy and suggested diners provide fake names. 

“Diners have to provide their name to dine inside at restaurants?,” Fitch said in a tweet last week after the plan to resume indoor dining was announced. “I’m wondering how often ‘Sam Page’ will be be signing in at county restaurants.” 

Page on Monday said the requirement is one in place in other areas where limited indoor dining is allowed. 

“We’re asking restaurants to do what we’ve seen in other jurisdictions across the state or across the country and provide a way for us to contact and for restaurants to help us contact anyone who might have been exposed,” Page said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Diners’ contact information will only be accessed by health officials who are tracing COVID-19 outbreaks, and will fall under federal patient privacy laws that protect private health information from being released publicly by health officials or other government employees.

Asked how the county will prevent diners or restaurants from refusing to comply with the order, Page said he expects those instances to be “rare.”

“Certainly there has always been a group of people who look at this pandemic as ‘What can I get away with?’,” Page said. “We ask that folks will look at this response to the pandemic, in all business sectors and all walks of their life, as to what can I do to be helpful?” 

“If someone doesn’t want to participate in this process to protect themselves or others who may have been exposed,” Page said, “I do believe that will be a rare event.” 

St. Louis County to resume indoor dining as COVID cases decline. But virus still overwhelming hospitals
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports