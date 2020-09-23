Page rolls back some St. Louis County sports restrictions

UPDATED at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday that he is rolling back restrictions on some youth sports.

The new guidelines, which will go into effect Monday, allow games in high-frequency contact sports for all children under 14, with some restrictions, the source said. That means competitions will be permitted for youth sports such as football, basketball, ice hockey and wrestling.

The guidelines will also allow for all students, including those older than 14, to play competitive games in moderate-contact sports such as soccer, baseball, cheerleading, crew and rowing, dance teams, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, lacrosse and racquetball.

For outdoor youth sports, guidelines will allow two spectators per athlete to attend games, with an overall limit of 50.

But for high school students, the guidelines still do not allow for games in high-contact sports such as football, basketball and ice hockey.