Page says ‘all of our legal options’ on the table to enforce St. Louis County health order

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday the county would follow “all of our legal options” to address those violating the county’s “safer at home” order by dining inside restaurants.
The executive’s remarks to area news media came after reports that several restaurants remained open to inside dining on Tuesday, the first day the county’s health order took effect.
Post-Dispatch journalists on Tuesday night observed a packed dining room at the Italian restaurant Bartolino’s in south St. Louis County. The restaurant had vowed to stay open and threatened to sue the county over the restrictions.
Bartolino’s also got a social media shout-out from one of the St. Louis area’s top cops. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak on Tuesday’s night tweeted a photo of Bartolino’s exterior sign and posted, “Another fine dinner at Bartolinos.” He did not respond to a message on Wednesday from a reporter asking if he had dined inside.
Page said on Wednesday that “we’ve been dealing with this for eight months in every business sector, and there are some individuals and businesses that are wired for confrontation. There are some folks that just don’t yet understand the gravity of the situation.”
Page said it was more important now to stay focused on communicating with the public about why the health order is important. He did not offer any clues about how the county might respond.
Earlier this year, the county sent cease-and-desist letters to dozens of businesses that remained open during a stay-at-home order, and the county successfully sued to shut down two fitness centers that openly defied the order.
“There will always be outliers,” he said. “I’ll leave it up to our county attorneys and our public health department to follow up with them and make sure that they’re in compliance, too.”
Page said it was “certainly their right” for restaurants to file lawsuits. “We have been through this before over the past eight months, and we know how all of these legal actions will work out for those who are defying the public health orders. I hope that you will think about the safety of your employees and your patrons and the people that come to your businesses.”
And he added, “I don’t know why anyone would want to eat at a restaurant who doesn’t follow health orders by going against public health experts,” Page said. “You’re telling our public health workers that you don’t appreciate or respect the sacrifices that they are making to keep you safe and your family safe.”
Page also decried the political divisions that have hindered an effective response to the virus.
“Politics reared its ugly head early on in the effort to drive a wedge into an aggressive national response,” he said. “A pandemic and how we should respond to it should not be something that divides us. It should be something that unites us. But that division has resulted in a massive loss of life in our country. It is devolved into arguments about personal freedom, personal responsibility, government overreach, and whether it’s there’s really a pandemic or not.”
Page also implored national leaders to release more aid to counties. “We need the financial assistance and we need it now,” he said. “This should have happened months ago.”
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
