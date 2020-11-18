Page says ‘all of our legal options’ on the table to enforce St. Louis County health order

Earlier this year, the county sent cease-and-desist letters to dozens of businesses that remained open during a stay-at-home order, and the county successfully sued to shut down two fitness centers that openly defied the order.

“There will always be outliers,” he said. “I’ll leave it up to our county attorneys and our public health department to follow up with them and make sure that they’re in compliance, too.”

Page said it was “certainly their right” for restaurants to file lawsuits. “We have been through this before over the past eight months, and we know how all of these legal actions will work out for those who are defying the public health orders. I hope that you will think about the safety of your employees and your patrons and the people that come to your businesses.”

And he added, “I don’t know why anyone would want to eat at a restaurant who doesn’t follow health orders by going against public health experts,” Page said. “You’re telling our public health workers that you don’t appreciate or respect the sacrifices that they are making to keep you safe and your family safe.”

Page also decried the political divisions that have hindered an effective response to the virus.