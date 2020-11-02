Page says ‘difficult conversations’ on deck if virus continues to surge

“That means wear a mask work from home when possible, wash your hands frequently, avoid gatherings and social distance everywhere you go. That means work. That means in the classroom. That means in an office, in the grocery store. We’re seeing numbers jump because small groups are gathering and people are hanging out.”

Under the county’s most recent health order issued Oct. 5, all gatherings should be avoided, and all gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited. Bars must close by 10 p.m. and businesses are limited to 50% of their capacities. And people 6 or older must wear face coverings in public and businesses must deny entry to customers who refuse to wear masks.

Page said that too many people have become complacent with restrictions in place such the mandate to wear face coverings in public. And he vented frustration at how public health orders have become politicized.