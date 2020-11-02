Page says ‘difficult conversations’ on deck if virus continues to surge

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday he is not tightening restrictions on activity in the county now but may consider doing so if the latest surge in coronavirus cases continues to worsen.
He said people should strive to observe existing health orders and rethink plans for holiday gatherings.
“If we continue on this trajectory over the next couple of weeks, we’re going to be having some very difficult conversations,” he said.
Missouri hit a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row Sunday, with 1,649 people across the state hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Nearly 500 people are in intensive care units in hospitals across the state, according to health officials.
The St. Louis area has more than 400 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Page said the area was on a “fast track to a crisis” and said the only way to avoid it is for people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, avoid gatherings and social distance. He said the current restrictions are aimed at protecting people while allowing businesses to operate with limited capacity.
“That means wear a mask work from home when possible, wash your hands frequently, avoid gatherings and social distance everywhere you go. That means work. That means in the classroom. That means in an office, in the grocery store. We’re seeing numbers jump because small groups are gathering and people are hanging out.”
Under the county’s most recent health order issued Oct. 5, all gatherings should be avoided, and all gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited. Bars must close by 10 p.m. and businesses are limited to 50% of their capacities. And people 6 or older must wear face coverings in public and businesses must deny entry to customers who refuse to wear masks.
Page said that too many people have become complacent with restrictions in place such the mandate to wear face coverings in public. And he vented frustration at how public health orders have become politicized.
“I’m caught up in a political battle, aimed at me and aimed at other elected officials who make decisions based on science,” he said. “Public health orders across the country have been attacked by those who want to use them as a political position. As a result, we see COVID-19 numbers escalating across the United States."
"When some political leaders refer to this pandemic as a hoax or a mask mandate as an infringement on their rights, they are encouraging irresponsible behavior that has us where we are today," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.