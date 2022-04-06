Page says he ‘will abide by’ St. Louis County voters’ decision to bar moonlighting

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is ready to quit working part-time as a doctor, a spokesman said Wednesday, a day after 61% of voters approved a law explicitly barring county executives from secondary work.

The measure, which passed with more than 60% of the vote, says the county executive must forfeit his office if he holds other employment or works as a contractor.

The proposition was aimed at Page, who has continued to work as an anesthesiologist since becoming county executive in 2019.

On Wednesday, Page spokesman Doug Moore said in a statement that “Dr. Page will abide by the charter as amended by the voters on Tuesday.”

The statement came shortly after Page delivered a “State of the County” address to local municipal officials and other community leaders at the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus.

Page did not meet with reporters after his speech and did not take questions from news media.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County voters adopted two ballot measures tightening regulations on the county executive’s office. Both were opposed by Page’s campaign.

A measure requiring that salaries of the county executive’s political appointees be listed within his office’s budget passed voters by a 53-point margin. Proposition A was approved by 76.7% of voters, or 89,228 votes.

The change was a recommendation from a critical state audit released in 2020 by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. For years, county executives had embedded the salaries of many of their staffers in other departments’ budgets, concealing the true scope and cost of their staffs by about $1 million annually, Galloway said.

Proposition B, which barred county executives from secondary employment, passed with 61.6% of voters, or 71,999 votes.

The proposition adds teeth to an existing county charter provision that “the county executive’s entire time shall be devoted to the duties of the office” by specifying the executive “shall hold no other employment nor shall the county executive perform work as an independent contractor during the term of office.” A county executive who violates the provision would be required to forfeit office.

Page’s critics on the County Council — two Republicans and two Democrats who make up a majority on the seven-member body — voted to put the proposition on Tuesday’s ballot after accusing the executive of violating the charter by continuing to work as an anesthesiologist, questioning just how much time he spent on his medical practice and whether it interfered with his public duties.

Page has said he works one weekend a month and an “occasional” four-hour shift on weekdays and that it didn’t interfere with his role as county executive. But Page has declined to release a detailed schedule or his pay and dismissed the council’s charges as “political theater.”

The council majority has subpoenaed the records in a court case that is ongoing.

Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, a member of the council majority, said Wednesday that the council would “finally get some closure” thanks to Proposition B.

“He said two weeks ago at our meeting that he will honor the charter,” Harder said. “I wish you would have honored the charter all along and we would’ve spent a lot less time on this issue.”

Harder and Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, had first alleged Page was violating the charter by moonlighting as an anesthesiologist in late 2020. Under questioning from Fitch at a recent council meeting, Page said he would follow the charter and voters’ decision.

State Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Ballwin Republican who is running for county executive, and Jane Dueker, an attorney and lobbyist challenging Page in the August Democratic primary, endorsed the initiative and promised to be “full-time” county executives.

Support for Proposition B was strongest in western portions of the county, including Eureka, Wildwood and parts of Chesterfield; and in southern areas including the Mehlville and Oakville neighborhoods. Meramec township, which includes Eureka, had the highest vote margin, with nearly 70% of voters in favor.

No townships in the county had a majority voting against the proposition, but support for it was weakest in Jefferson, University, and Creve Coeur townships in mid-county.

Josh Renaud of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Updated at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

