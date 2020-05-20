Page says his staff plans to release a budget for coronavirus funds

CLAYTON — A day after members of the St. Louis County Council said they were frustrated by a lack of information about how the administration plans to spend $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that his staff plans to release a budget by the end of the week.

According to the county’s transparency portal, the county has spent $1.9 million and committed another $26.2 million. Most of the funds were dedicated to a small business relief program that has been delayed because of technical problems. Combined, that was about 16% of the federal grant.

In remarks to reporters, Page also said:

• Members of his staff and public health officials are meeting with fitness center owners and managers to talk about how gyms could reopen.