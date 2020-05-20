Page says his staff plans to release a budget for coronavirus funds

CLAYTON — A day after members of the St. Louis County Council said they were frustrated by a lack of information about how the administration plans to spend $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that his staff plans to release a budget by the end of the week.
According to the county’s transparency portal, the county has spent $1.9 million and committed another $26.2 million. Most of the funds were dedicated to a small business relief program that has been delayed because of technical problems. Combined, that was about 16% of the federal grant.
In remarks to reporters, Page also said:
• Members of his staff and public health officials are meeting with fitness center owners and managers to talk about how gyms could reopen.
• The county would be putting out guidelines for summer camps in time for them to open June 1. And he said the county’s public health department has a “good draft” for allowing pools to open in early June.
• He was in favor of allowing restaurants to expand outside seating like the city of St. Louis is doing, but said that would largely fall to the county’s 88 municipalities to regulate.
St. Louis and St. Louis County are in Day 3 of allowing most businesses to reopen with restrictions, and the process appeared to be going smoothly, Page said.
“Reports that are coming into my office is that our businesses are following the safe practices guidelines developed by our department of public health,” he said. “They are continuing to social distance to wear masks and put the health of themselves and others as a priority in their daily lives.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.