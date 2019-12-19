Page signs measure creating affordable housing trust fund

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Thursday signed legislation passed by the County Council earlier this week that will create a trust fund to help increase the availability of safe and inexpensive housing.

The council voted 4-3, with Democrats for and Republicans against. The move had been recommended by the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund Task Force. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, spearheaded the legislation, which was co-sponsored by Rochelle Walton Gray, D-4th District.

“Everyone in St. Louis County deserves a safe and affordable place to live, but socioeconomic realities can play a severely limiting role,” Page said just before signing the bill at his desk, flanked by Clancy, Walton Gray, other council members and several members of the task force.

The bill will be funded by a small portion of the county’s sales tax on medical marijuana, an amount projected at first to be $50,000 a year. But the county government could look for other revenue sources to grow the fund.

Clancy said Thursday the fund would come under the purview of the county’s Housing Resources Commission, which would set up rules for applicants and recipients. She said the fund probably would be available to nonprofits, possibly developers, or other groups working to ease housing costs. Grants would not be made to individuals.

