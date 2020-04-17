Page taps retired Centene executive to lead county’s pandemic relief effort

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday he has hired retired Centene executive Cindy Brinkley as a senior adviser to lead the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Page said her role would be to help the county spend the $173.5 million in federal aid that the county will receive starting April 24. Brinkley will ensure the county gets the funds to people who need them “in a responsible way that is transparent and that is consistent with the federal regulations so we are not put in a position of having to return any money that was not spent appropriately … .”
In remarks to reporters, Page also warned that if the County Council does not vote unanimously on two important bills Tuesday, it will delay orders for coronavirus tests and other items.
One bill allows the health department to spend $7 million on a population health study, tests and lab supplies and other items. The other creates a fund to accept the federal stimulus and a tracking tool to let the public see how the funds are spent.
Fast-tracking the bills to final approval would require a 7-0 council vote on Tuesday; with fewer than seven votes, the bills would go through the council’s normal three-week approval legislative process and not be up for final approval until April 27. The council’s three Republicans have called for public hearings on the bills, but Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, has accused them of trying to delay.
Page said: “If it takes us another week to do that, it’s unfortunate, but we will move forward and get as much orders in for testing supplies as we can with the available funds that we can find.”
Asked whether the local economy could being to start operating normally when Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order expires on May 4, Page said, “I think we need to get a little closer to May 4th to see that. We’ve seen all kinds of material distributed really in the past 24 hours about what reopening might look like.”
“The states on the East Coast, states on the West Coast (and) some states in the Midwest are putting together regional plans and I think we need to understand that we need to watch the trends and the curves here in St. Louis County and in the St. Louis region, we need to watch the hospital system’s capacity and our ability to purchase testing equipment and protective equipment before we can make a decision on when we could reopen.”
Page said Brinkley “built a career on transformational leadership.” Before retiring from Centene last year, she was “charged in integrating many of Centene’s acquisitions into a high performing health care leader.” As chief of human resources officer at General Motors, she was “charged with restoring faith and morale in an auto giant as it emerged from bankruptcy. And at AT&T, she was senior vice president for talent development, he said.
Brinkley said the county’s effort to bring transparency to the relief effort will be important, as well as complying with federal rules about how the money is spent.
“Obviously we’re going to have to make sure that we spend these funds in the right way and we’ll be checked in Washington on this,” she said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.
