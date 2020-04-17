Page taps retired Centene executive to lead county’s pandemic relief effort

Page said: “If it takes us another week to do that, it’s unfortunate, but we will move forward and get as much orders in for testing supplies as we can with the available funds that we can find.”

Asked whether the local economy could being to start operating normally when Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order expires on May 4, Page said, “I think we need to get a little closer to May 4th to see that. We’ve seen all kinds of material distributed really in the past 24 hours about what reopening might look like.”

“The states on the East Coast, states on the West Coast (and) some states in the Midwest are putting together regional plans and I think we need to understand that we need to watch the trends and the curves here in St. Louis County and in the St. Louis region, we need to watch the hospital system’s capacity and our ability to purchase testing equipment and protective equipment before we can make a decision on when we could reopen.”