Pair of Missouri Democrats compete for chance to take on Attorney General Eric Schmitt

“The more you work with kids,” he said, “the more you see the impact of what is happening outside the classroom.”

Crime needs to be looked at as a public health issue, Gross said, with efforts focused on figuring out how to prevent people from committing crimes in the first place.

“You can prosecute and put people in prison all you want,” he said, “but if you spend more effort preventing crime from happening we’ll see better results.”

Grassroots campaign

Both Democratic challengers expect to be outspent in the fall campaign by Schmitt.

Gross, who touts more individual donors at this stage in the campaign than both 2016 attorney general candidates combined, reported earlier this month that he has raised $184,000 so far. His campaign reported just under $40,000 cash on hand.

Finneran has fared slightly better, reporting in July that he has raised nearly $250,000 so far with around $78,000 cash on hand.

Schmitt, who faces no primary opponent next week, has raised nearly $1 million and has around $645,000 cash on hand, according to his July disclosure reports.