Panel in Bridgeton will explore allowing Airbnb

BRIDGETON — The City Council voted 5-3 Wednesday night to form a special committee to investigate whether Airbnb and similar “sharing economy” practices should be allowed in some parts of the city. Living space is made available online to the traveling public, under conditions controlled by ordinance.

Council member Scott Zimmer said he has been asked by city residents to allow the practice. In an opening discussion in December, longtime council member Barb Abram sharply criticized the idea, saying established residents would not like it. Abram was one of the three opponents Wednesday.

Zimmer said, “Right now this is not allowed nor prohibited in Bridgeton, so it’s there by default.” He said he favors protections for neighbors but also a license fee that would cover the city’s associated costs and perhaps provide some revenue.

A recent report from city staff, which was entered into the discussion Wednesday, found a number of area cities that allow the practice with restrictions and some that forbid it.