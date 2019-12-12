CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to withdraw legislation from further consideration regarding a plan for the sale of a city-owned parking lot at Hanley Road and Wydown Boulevard. The vote followed almost two hours of discussion, including comments from area residents and business owners, with most opposed to the plan.
The proposal had been postponed in October.
City manager Janet Watson said developer Savoy Properties had proposed a four-story, 15-unit condominium building with ground floor retail, including a neighborhood market, and 100 parking spaces in a garage on the property at 602 Hanley.
Watson said Savoy would have provided the city 41 of the 100 new parking spaces. The city lot there now has 27.
Savoy Properties had offered $225,000 for the lot. Watson said that offer, plus the $570,000 value of the public parking, exceeds the $720,000 market value of the property.
But during public comment, aldermen and all but a couple of 18 residents speaking said they worried about issues such as building height, traffic and parking problems, and the project possibly setting a precedent.
Zoe Robinson, who lives in Clayton and owns three restaurants in the area, said parking in the neighborhood, even now, is a problem. She feared the project would lead to the “charming, walkable neighborhood” having an “out of scale building and parking garage, as if we are in downtown Clayton, changing the entire flavor of our neighborhood.” She also protested the “disruption and traffic on Hanley Road” the project would create, fearing it would “likely drive many customers from bothering with the mess.”
Dr. Noel Martin, a dentist operating Wydown Dental Excellence on Wydown, presented city officials with petitions signed by 460 people opposing the lot sale. “I’m worried the project will snuff out little businesses,” he said.
Kevin Glazer, owner of Glance Creative advertising agency in Clayton, was among few speakers supporting the plan. “Growth hurts a little bit, and there has to be something better for the use of that spot than a parking lot,” he said.
Aldermen expressed concerns about the plan.
“The project has not been embraced by the community, and significant concerns have been raised — I don’t think it’s wise to sign a contract, given challenges ahead for the plan,” Alderman Mark Winings said.