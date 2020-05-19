Parking meter enforcement returning to St. Louis next month as economy reopens

ST. LOUIS — Enforcement of city parking meters and other parking regulations will resume next month, trailing Monday’s reopening of the city economy by a few weeks.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones said checks of meters will return June 8 and other parking enforcement will start up again on June 1.

That includes tickets for illegal parking in no-parking zones, on street sweeping days, at fire hydrants and in vacant lots. Her office will release details later about how adjustments to late-payment penalties will be made.

“As Treasurer, I have been laser focused on helping St. Louisans safely survive these challenging economic times,” Jones said in a statement. “We are working on a safe, phased return.”

Jones on March 16 halted most ticketing, collections and escalation of late penalties because of the coronavirus crisis.

She says she did so to protect the health of residents and her staffers and to address the economic hardships many people are facing.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member