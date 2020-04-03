Panel votes to use $5 million in St. Louis parking funds to shore up city's reserves

Among other things, he said, the city needs to know how much it will be getting in federal and state aid related to the coronvirus pandemic. He said projections of the economic downturn's effect on city parking operations, which are run by the treasurer's office, also have yet to be pinned down.

Jones has called another meeting of the commission for Monday. Jared Boyd said more details on the parking fund's situation would be available then.

Jones, in a statement issued shortly after the meeting, reiterated her accusation that the alderman's proposal was aimed at scoring "political points" in his campaign against her re-election bid in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.

She added that the parking division has concerns about defaulting on its debt, "which is a reasonable scenario given the uncertainty of this pandemic."

City budget officials have projected a shortfall of $55 million to $63 million for general city operations for the current fiscal year ending June 30. They have yet to release projections of how much the next fiscal year's tax revenues will decline.