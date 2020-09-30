Parks boosters urge Schmitt, Parson to fight sale of Missouri's Eleven Point River property

JEFFERSON CITY — A coalition of state parks boosters say an Oregon County judge's ruling last week forcing the sale of 625 acres of state-owned land was flawed and that Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson should appeal the order.

Groups such as the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Parks Association and the state chapter of the Sierra Club have all urged the state to appeal.

The ruling puts the two top Republicans in a tricky position with a little more than a month before the Nov. 3 election: They might very well side with many fellow Republicans, who have long sought the sale of the land, and opt to move forward with the sale.

But in doing so, the leaders risk at least marginal electoral blowback from Missourians who support public lands. Nearly 80% of voters in 2016 cast ballots in support of continuing the state's parks, soils and water sales tax, which funds Missouri state parks operations.

While that vote doesn't necessarily mean the majority of voters approve of the Oregon County park, or even know about the land, parks boosters such as former Gov. Jay Nixon have cited the statistic in defense of fighting to keep the property.