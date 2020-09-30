Parks boosters urge Schmitt, Parson to fight sale of Missouri's Eleven Point River property

JEFFERSON CITY — A coalition of state parks boosters say an Oregon County judge's ruling last week forcing the sale of 625 acres of state-owned land was flawed and that Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson should appeal the order.
Groups such as the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Parks Association and the state chapter of the Sierra Club have all urged the state to appeal.
The ruling puts the two top Republicans in a tricky position with a little more than a month before the Nov. 3 election: They might very well side with many fellow Republicans, who have long sought the sale of the land, and opt to move forward with the sale.
But in doing so, the leaders risk at least marginal electoral blowback from Missourians who support public lands. Nearly 80% of voters in 2016 cast ballots in support of continuing the state's parks, soils and water sales tax, which funds Missouri state parks operations.
While that vote doesn't necessarily mean the majority of voters approve of the Oregon County park, or even know about the land, parks boosters such as former Gov. Jay Nixon have cited the statistic in defense of fighting to keep the property.
Oregon County Circuit Judge Steven Privette last week ordered the state to sell 625 acres of the 4,200 acres it purchased four years ago, saying that a federal easement precluded the state from ever operating a park at the site along the Eleven Point River.
"This decision is extremely corrosive since it sets a further precedent for future sales of state parks and public lands in Missouri," the Missouri Coalition for the Environment said in a letter to its members. "Judge Privette erred in his decision basing it upon a possible future violation (of the easement) instead of an actual violation."
Nixon, a Democrat, has said the state has a history of working within the bounds of federal easements, including its operation of Current River State Park along the federal Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
Said the Missouri Parks Association, in a resolution, "the new state park near the Eleven Point River can respect the integrity of the existing easements that have long-protected the special qualities of that stream."
The parks association continued: "the divestiture of the 625 acres provides no guarantee of the recovery of full market value for the land, provides no direction for disposition of the recovered funds, and orders sale by questionable process, potentially to unspecified private interests which would deprive the state, the county, and the citizens of Missouri of the recreational, environmental, and economic benefits of the development of the 4,197-acre Eleven Point State Park."
The Conservation Federation said it sent a letter to Schmitt and the Department of Natural Resources on Friday urging the state to fight the sale of the property.
The planned park, meanwhile, has long rankled local leaders who have criticized the state for using money from settlements with lead mining companies in order to buy the property.
The Republican-controlled Missouri House voted several times to sell the property in the years leading up to Privette's ruling.
At trial in August, the plaintiffs argued that use of the land as a park “would destroy the wild and scenic nature of the easement.”
Asked what the state might do next, Connie Patterson, spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, said: "We don't comment on pending litigation."
