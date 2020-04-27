Parks in St. Louis County will reopen 'soon,' county executive says

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he will announce details Tuesday morning about reopening the county parks. He said the reopening will be sooner than mid-May but he didn't elaborate.

"We do believe that we can do this safely if we adjust the behavior of people in the park, provide them with instructions and support, and can prevent crowding," Page said at a news conference Monday in Clayton.

"We all know that a crowded park will lead to a closed park. We have seen that across the country, and we've seen it in our community," he added.

Page said it's too early to lift the county's stay-home order, but he said the county will take a first step by soon reopening the parks. The parks were closed April 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to decrease crowding.

Page said they will reopen "with some restrictions." He said he will spell out the rules on Tuesday.

"We will allow residents to enjoy some of our best amenities and our stir-crazy kids will have some options to release some of their energy," he said.