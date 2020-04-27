Parks in St. Louis County will reopen 'soon,' county executive says

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he will announce details Tuesday morning about reopening the county parks. He said the reopening will be sooner than mid-May but he didn't elaborate.
"We do believe that we can do this safely if we adjust the behavior of people in the park, provide them with instructions and support, and can prevent crowding," Page said at a news conference Monday in Clayton.
"We all know that a crowded park will lead to a closed park. We have seen that across the country, and we've seen it in our community," he added.
Page said it's too early to lift the county's stay-home order, but he said the county will take a first step by soon reopening the parks. The parks were closed April 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to decrease crowding.
Page said they will reopen "with some restrictions." He said he will spell out the rules on Tuesday.
"We will allow residents to enjoy some of our best amenities and our stir-crazy kids will have some options to release some of their energy," he said.
Page also named a group of advisors that will guide the county in spending tens of millions in federal relief aid. He noted that the county council is at odds over the process to spend the federal money.
”If you want to slow a response to an emergency, tie up the funding. Everybody knows that’s how it works,” Page said. “We don’t need to be spending our time going back to the council every week, or having emergency meetings, because we found something that we need for our community.”
As Page’s administration prepared to accept $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief last week, his staff offered little more than a rough framework for how they would spend the funds — except that they are likely to do so without legislative oversight from the County Council. Last Tuesday, the four Democrats who make up a council majority advanced a plan that would allow the Page administration to spend the federal aid without coming back to the council for approval of specific programs.
The three council Republicans — Tim Fitch, Mark Harder and Ernie Trakas — are furious, accusing Page of trying to control the windfall to help his chances in the Democratic primary on Aug. 4.
Fitch said on Twitter that the parks announcement Monday was Page's attempt to turn attention away from the council dispute.
"His politics are very predictable," Fitch said.
Fitch had predicted on Sunday that Page would talk about reopening the parks because Page "sorely needs a distraction for his Tuesday power grab vote of $173M in federal funds," Fitch said.
