Parson calling up 'over 1,000 troops' to 'stop the violence' in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday he would "strengthen up the National Guard" in Missouri the afternoon after four St. Louis police officers were shot and a former Moline Acres police chief was killed by looters at a pawn shop.

"I've called out the National Guard and we're going to strengthen up the National Guard," Parson said at his daily press conference. "We're not going to have police officers, we're not going to have the citizens of Missouri, being shot in our streets in this state. And we're going to put an end to it.

"With whatever forces I have as governor of the state of Missouri, whether that's every member of the Highway Patrol, whether it's every member of the National Guard, I will call them all out to stop the violence in this state," Parson said.

Parson said he'd instructed the Missouri National Guard Brigadier General Levon E. Cumpton to "call up the guard. We'll call up over 1,000 troops."

Parson activated the National Guard on Saturday.

"Your Missouri National Guard is out there, across the state, mobilized as the governor directed last Saturday, to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the local law enforcement," Cumpton said.