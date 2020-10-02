 Skip to main content
Parson calls for review of Missouri Veterans Homes after deaths of four residents from COVID-19
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling for a review of coronavirus prevention procedures in the state's seven veterans homes after the deaths of four residents and a spike in cases.

"Data presented to me yesterday in a briefing raised concerns regarding how well Missouri Veterans Homes are uniformly and systematically operating to prevent and, if necessary, contain COVID-19 outbreaks among their staff and residents," Parson said Friday in a Facebook post.

The homes will also receive 2,400 rapid COVID-19 tests, the governor said.

The Mt. Vernon Veterans Home in southwest Missouri confirmed its first case of COVID-19 the day after Parson visited the facility on September 15. Parson tested positive on September 23, but his staff members do not believe he became infected during the visit. The home has now reported 24 infections among veterans and 12 among staff, according to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

This week, the St. James Veterans Home in Phelps County reported 25 active cases among veterans and seven among staff.

