Parson clarifies comments on kids catching virus: ‘I didn't do a good job of explaining the point’

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday he “didn’t do a good job of explaining” his thoughts on school reopenings in a Friday radio interview during which he said kids will catch COVID-19 when they return to school next month.
“I didn’t do a good job of explaining the point I was trying to make,” Parson told KMOX (1120 AM) host Mark Reardon on Tuesday. “For people to say things like ’I don’t care about children, I don’t give a damn about children,’ I mean that is about as immature a thing that can be said.”
The Republican governor’s comments on Friday to Marc Cox on KFTK (97.1 FM) sparked fury online.
“These kids have got to get back to school,” Parson told Cox. “They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home, and they’re going to get over it.”
Those who expressed alarm at Parson’s comment included former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California, Chelsea Clinton, former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.
McCaskill tweeted to her 553,000 followers: “They are going to go home and infect their families. Smh.”
Warren, who has 4.4 million followers, accused Parson of “willfully endangering our kids — and entire communities — for political gain. Forcing schools to reopen without providing them with the resources they need to do so safely is reckless, dangerous, and the last thing we should do.”
Parson on Tuesday accused others of politicizing the comments and added “when kids go back to school, we need to do everything we can to make it safe when they go back to school. And that we are ready when the day comes, somebody comes in there and they test positive.
“We know that virus is going to be there,” Parson said. “And the schools across the state of Missouri are very diverse. So everybody’s going to have to have a different policy what school looks like.”
He said he wanted to make sure the state was using federal CARES Act stimulus money to “protect the teachers, the janitors, the cooks, the maintenance people and especially the students.”
Parson called anyone who would suggest he didn’t “give a damn” about kids a “sick individual.”
On Monday, Parson said at a media briefing in Kansas City that his comments were taken “out of context.”
The governor also said he cares “deeply” about the virus being in schools, but “I also think it’s very important as public officials that you speak the truth about that,” KSHB (Channel 4) reported.
Jeremy Kohler of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
