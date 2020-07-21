Parson clarifies comments on kids catching virus: ‘I didn't do a good job of explaining the point’

McCaskill tweeted to her 553,000 followers: “They are going to go home and infect their families. Smh.”

Warren, who has 4.4 million followers, accused Parson of “willfully endangering our kids — and entire communities — for political gain. Forcing schools to reopen without providing them with the resources they need to do so safely is reckless, dangerous, and the last thing we should do.”

Parson on Tuesday accused others of politicizing the comments and added “when kids go back to school, we need to do everything we can to make it safe when they go back to school. And that we are ready when the day comes, somebody comes in there and they test positive.

“We know that virus is going to be there,” Parson said. “And the schools across the state of Missouri are very diverse. So everybody’s going to have to have a different policy what school looks like.”

He said he wanted to make sure the state was using federal CARES Act stimulus money to “protect the teachers, the janitors, the cooks, the maintenance people and especially the students.”

Parson called anyone who would suggest he didn’t “give a damn” about kids a “sick individual.”