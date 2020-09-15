Parson defends his pandemic response in new campaign ad

A White House coronavirus report last week ranked Missouri seventh in the U.S. for COVID-19 case rates, up from 10th the week before. The state Department of Health and Senior Services has reported more than 104,000 positive cases and at least 1,714 deaths.

New coronavirus cases among St. Louis residents have fallen precipitously over the past few weeks, a hopeful sign, officials say, that restrictions like masks and curfews can make a difference.

But, virus numbers have been climbing higher in rural areas.

In her earlier ad, Galloway said Missourians need a “sense of urgency” from leaders.

“But we’re never going to get it from him,” she said as the ad cuts to photo of Parson, who took office in 2018 after the resignation of Gov. Eric Greitens.

“We’re in a pandemic,” Galloway says as background video shows her wearing a mask. “We can’t have a governor who does so little.”