Parson fends off veto override attempts amid Republican infighting in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday successfully fought off attempts to override many of his summer vetoes, with the Missouri Senate killing the efforts following heated Republican infighting.
The House voted to override four of Parson's line-item budget vetoes, including money to combat child sex abuse and funding for raises for workers in the child welfare program, but the Senate declined to overrule the governor.
The House also voted 152-2 to override Parson's veto of a $140,000 appropriation to give money back to businesses stung by the Department of Revenue reinterpreting the state's tax laws without notice.
But the Senate was derailed for hours when Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe wouldn't recognize state Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, to bring the bill up for debate.
Kehoe's action was challenged with a point of order, but Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, sided with Kehoe and dismissed it. Senators who handle bills that are vetoed traditionally are the ones who bring them up for override attempts.
"What I'm experiencing is almost a joke — the fact that a sitting senator is not going to be recognized for a motion, and it's going to be this authoritarian approach," said Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville.
Members of the Senate Conservative Caucus railed against the actions. In an effort to move forward, the bill handler, Senate Appropriations Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, eventually moved that the Senate vote on the override. The override failed on a 13-15 vote.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said the motion was "an effort to try to appease children" and accused fellow Republicans breaking with leadership of having political motivations.
He said the prospect of turning "this into a clown show" is "incredibly disrespectful to this chamber."
Parson vetoed $115 million from the state’s $35 billion budget, including $300,000 for a program designed to fight a surge of child sex abuse in Lincoln County.
Parson said the money was not needed because Lincoln County applied for a grant to operate the program. The winners of the grants will be announced Oct. 1.
But Rep. Randy Pietzman, R-Troy, attempted to override the cut , saying the pilot program is designed to help children who may be victims of sex offenders in Lincoln County, which is north of St. Charles County on the edge of the St. Louis metropolitan area.
“We’re just overwhelmed,” Pietzman said.
The measure moved out of the House on a 150-3 vote, but senators also turned back that veto override.
Pietzman said he believes more sex offenders are coming to Lincoln County because of state laws restricting how close they can live to schools, day cares and parks.
In St. Charles and St. Louis counties, denser populations mean there are fewer places for sex offenders to live.
Democrats, meanwhile, sought to restore $2 million axed by Parson for raises for workers in the state’s child welfare program, who are among the lowest paid in the nation.
“We owe them better than that. We want this to be a safe state for children,” said Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson.
The override of pay increase in House Bill 11 advanced to the Senate on a 151-3 vote. It was not taken up in the Senate.
The House also voted 112-38 to override Parson’s veto of $700,000 for streetscape improvements in Columbia. It, too, was ignored by the upper chamber, which adjourned after 7 p.m.
Current events
The day of the annual veto session was marked by speeches about vaccination mandates and the controversial removal of a gay rights exhibit from the state history museum located on the first floor of the Capitol.
Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat who is the only openly gay member of the Senate, continued to criticize the Parson administration for relocating the exhibit to a smaller building in the Capitol complex.
“One day, there will be an LGBT history exhibit that is displayed in this Capitol building,” Razer said. “That exhibit will include a sad story in 2021, when legislators and (the) administration decided that even the mere mention of me was not worthy to be in the Capitol building. What side of history do you want to be on when that exhibit comes up?”
Others complained against President Joe Biden’s decision to tap the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop a rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all companies with more than 100 employees.
The order is aimed at bringing an end to the pandemic that has a killed more than 11,000 Missourians over the past 18 months.
Dozens of people crowded maskless into the Capitol Rotunda to protest the order at a rally attended by lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Schmitt, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said he would file a lawsuit to block Biden’s order, calling it an unconstitutional intrusion of individual rights.
The one-day session came as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to infect thousands of Missourians. In the past week, there have been 31 deaths and 10,788 new cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
No Republicans in the 163-member House wore masks in the crowded chamber. Most Democrats wore face coverings.
Failed overrides
There were several override attempts in the House that failed to receive enough votes to move to the Senate.
Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, called for the override of Parson’s veto of more than $28 million in state and federal funding designed to boost pay for certain in-home health care workers.
Democrats argued that the pay hikes for the low-paid workers would be largely financed with federal aid. And it could keep people at home rather than going to understaffed nursing homes for care.
But Republicans said Parson has promised to work out a compromise that could be dealt with in the next legislative session, which begins in January.
The override attempt of House Bill 10 failed to advance to the Senate on a 69-84 vote.
Republicans in the House also dumped a Democratic bid to restore $1 million cut by Parson to the Missouri RX program, which assists senior citizens in the cost of prescription medicine.