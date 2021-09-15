Parson fends off veto override attempts amid Republican infighting in Missouri Senate

Democrats, meanwhile, sought to restore $2 million axed by Parson for raises for workers in the state’s child welfare program, who are among the lowest paid in the nation.

“We owe them better than that. We want this to be a safe state for children,” said Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The override of pay increase in House Bill 11 advanced to the Senate on a 151-3 vote. It was not taken up in the Senate.

The House also voted 112-38 to override Parson’s veto of $700,000 for streetscape improvements in Columbia. It, too, was ignored by the upper chamber, which adjourned after 7 p.m.

Current events

The day of the annual veto session was marked by speeches about vaccination mandates and the controversial removal of a gay rights exhibit from the state history museum located on the first floor of the Capitol.

Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat who is the only openly gay member of the Senate, continued to criticize the Parson administration for relocating the exhibit to a smaller building in the Capitol complex.