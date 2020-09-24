Parson, his wife test positive for COVID-19; governor postpones travel, debate

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he and his wife, Teresa, have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting both to isolate from the public and postpone several events, including a ceremonial bill signing in St. Louis and a widely anticipated debate with Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway.

In a brief recorded statement, Parson said his wife was tested Wednesday morning after experiencing mild, coldlike symptoms; he then was tested despite not having any symptoms. A second test confirmed the first lady’s diagnosis; the governor said he was awaiting the results of a second test.

“Myself and the first lady are both fine,” Parson said. “I was tested. Those results, the preliminary results, has come back as a positive test. . . . Right now, I feel fine — no symptoms of any kind.”

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the governor is currently isolated at the Governor’s Mansion, and is expected to be for 10 days. Contact tracing is underway to identify individuals who have been in close contact with the Parsons, he said.