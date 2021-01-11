Parson, Missouri’s 57th governor, sworn in to full four-year term, says 'sunny days are ahead'

“When I travel across Missouri, I meet so many different people … but regardless of where we come from, we all want what’s best for our families and for our state,” Parson said. “From rural areas to the big cities, Missouri offers so much to so many … and others want to come to Missouri because of our values, our hard work, and our common-sense approach.

He said, “As the leader of this great state, it is my job to make the life better for every Missourian. This state is more than my house. It is my home.

“I will care for the unborn to the elderly, to the rich to the poor … regardless of the color of your skin,” Parson said. “I see each of you. And I want the best for all of you.

"Together we can move Missouri in a direction of hope and opportunity," Parson said. "We have seen some challenging days together but when it is hard to find the light sometimes all you need is a spark to get the fire going again. Even in the darkest times Missouri shines on. Sunny days are ahead."

Besides Parson, four other Republicans were sworn in Monday to four-year terms after beating Democrats by wide margins in November: Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.