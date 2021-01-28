 Skip to main content
Parson: Missourians should return excess unemployment benefits
Parson: Missourians should return excess unemployment benefits

Parson touts virus handling during State of State address

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he enters the Senate chamber to deliver the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Missourians who received unemployment payments in error should “most certainly” be required to return them.

Speaking to the media over Zoom during a Missouri Press Association event Thursday, Parson said he was opposed to a blanket policy on the issue because some people intentionally tried to defraud the system, while others made honest mistakes.

“If you fraudulently used the system you should be held accountable for that,” Parson said. “If you made a mistake, then you got paid too much and you should pay it back.”

Parson said those who mistakenly received too much money have an “obligation” to return it because they are “taking it away from somebody else. I know it's easy to say it's government money. But the reality [is] that needs to go somewhere else that needs it.”

Missouri has asked an unknown number of people to return unemployment payments the state says they should not have received. The Missouri Department of Labor has not responded to requests for more information about how many people are affected or the amount of money involved.

“The overpayment of unemployment benefits is probably the thing that our caucus is getting contacted the most about right now,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. “That’s absolutely ludicrous that we’re going to force these individuals to bring money back.”

Jim Guest of nonprofit legal clinic Legal Services of Eastern Missouri told the Post-Dispatch last week that the agency began seeing overpayment appeal cases in the fall. They now make up most of the agency’s work on unemployment cases, he said.

Guest said even those who truly received benefits they weren’t entitled to weren’t intentionally trying to “game the system.”

The Missouri House, Senate and Department of Labor discussed the issue with the governor’s office last week.

Citing the most recent federal stimulus package, Democrats have urged the administration to forgo recouping the money.

The federal bill permits states to waive the return of overpayments if they determine the individual was without fault and that demanding repayment “would be contrary to equity and good conscience.”

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has said he does not expect the state will be able to get the money back.

Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed. 

