Parson: Missourians should return excess unemployment benefits

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Missourians who received unemployment payments in error should “most certainly” be required to return them.

Speaking to the media over Zoom during a Missouri Press Association event Thursday, Parson said he was opposed to a blanket policy on the issue because some people intentionally tried to defraud the system, while others made honest mistakes.

“If you fraudulently used the system you should be held accountable for that,” Parson said. “If you made a mistake, then you got paid too much and you should pay it back.”

Parson said those who mistakenly received too much money have an “obligation” to return it because they are “taking it away from somebody else. I know it's easy to say it's government money. But the reality [is] that needs to go somewhere else that needs it.”

Missouri has asked an unknown number of people to return unemployment payments the state says they should not have received. The Missouri Department of Labor has not responded to requests for more information about how many people are affected or the amount of money involved.