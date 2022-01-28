 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parson names new circuit judge for St. Louis County

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment of a new circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County on Friday.

Associate Circuit Judge Heather R. Cunningham will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Sandra Farragut-Hemphill.

Cunningham, of Ballwin, currently serves as an associate circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. Prior to her appointment, Cunningham served as a Family Court Commissioner-Juvenile Division.

She received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and a Juris Doctor from the St. Louis University School of Law.

Farragut-Hemphill served as a circuit court judge in the 21st judicial circuit since 2014, following the retirement of Mark D. Seigel.

Grace Zokovitch

