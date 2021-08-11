Parson names new director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

JEFFERSON CITY — The No. 2 official at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has moved into the agency’s top spot, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday.

Dru Buntin, deputy director, replaces Carol Comer, who died in June.

Comer had served as DNR director since 2017, when she was appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens, who like Parson is a Republican.

DNR oversees a number of offices, including the Division of State Parks, which manages more than 90 parks and historic sites.

The department also includes the Environmental Quality Division, the Missouri Geological Survey, the Division of Energy and the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority.

Buntin said he would focus on “using compliance assistance as the most productive approach to achieving environmental complaince.”