JEFFERSON CITY — After a decade in charge of Missouri’s National Guard, Steve Danner is stepping down as adjutant general.
In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson replaced the retiring Danner with Col. Levon Cumpton. The appointment will take effect Aug. 2.
“For more than 26 years, Colonel Cumpton has served our state and our country with honor. It is important to our administration that Missouri’s leaders communicate and work together to achieve the best outcomes, and Colonel Cumpton embraces these principles,” Parson said. “He stands ready to not only lead the National Guard and increase recruitment, but also to share the good work being done. We know he will be a great addition and look forward to his leadership.”
Cumpton, a Jefferson City resident and Bates County native, is a U.S. Army Ranger and combat veteran with assignments in Germany, Macedonia, Bosnia, Iraq and Kosovo.
As a resident graduate of the United States Air Force War College, he earned a master’s degree and the credentials to help him lead the Air Force component of the Missouri National Guard.
He has been awarded the Combat Action Badge, a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. He said the Purple Heart award was related to injuries he received in Iraq when an improvised explosive device detonated.
“I don’t like to talk about it much,” Cumpton said.
He pledged to focus on readiness and winning.
“A unique aspect of military service is that it’s the ultimate team sport. I like it. We must operate as one team to assure we are successful in a complex world,” Cumpton told reporters gathered in Parson's office.
The move comes as Danner and his No. 2, Gen. David Boyle, have been under scrutiny by federal military investigators.
Boyle earlier submitted his resignation from the Guard, effective at the end of July, amid a federal Army Inspector General investigation into his use of electronic devices while on duty.
Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger reported on July 10 that multiple sources in the Missouri Guard confirmed that in late May, Boyle’s phone and computer were confiscated, and he was removed from his command position as the Joint Task Force Commander of the Missouri National Guard.
In addition, the state’s Department of Revenue has served Boyle and his wife, Sandra, with multiple tax liens alleging an estimated $50,000 in back taxes were owed.
Court records show all the liens except for the most recent have been paid off.
Danner, a native of Macon County, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972 and served as a combat engineer. In 1981, he joined the Missouri National Guard as a member of the Judge Advocate Generals Corps.
He has an extensive career in Missouri politics. Danner is a former state representative and state senator, having served in the Senate from 1990 to 1994. He was also chief of staff to then-Lt. Gov. Mel Carnahan in 1989 and 1990. He also ran, and lost, a campaign for state auditor in 1994.
He was named adjutant general in 2009 by former Gov. Jay Nixon.
Among his awards are the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
But, during his tenure, there were multiple investigations into retaliation against whistleblowers.
Parson offered his appreciation of Danner's service and said a formal retirement ceremony would take place at a later date.