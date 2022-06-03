Parson names new member to St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced he had appointed a new member to the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners.

Derek Winters, of St. Louis, will join the four-member board that oversees city elections as a Republican, a spokeswoman for Parson said.

Winters was named vice president of sales for Willert Home Products in 2015, according to a news release. The release said he graduated from Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in international relations.

State law requires two Republicans and two Democrats to serve on the board.

Jerry Hunter, a Republican, is the current chairman of the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, created by state statute.

Its two Democrats are Joseph Barbaglia, the board secretary, and Geraldine Kraemer.

Both Democrats and Hunter were appointed in 2017 and are serving expired terms, according to a state website.

Regular commissioners earn $6,000 per year and the board secretary and chair earn $7,000, according to the state.

