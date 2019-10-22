Updated at 4:30 p.m.
ST. LOUIS — The regional Board of Freeholders moved closer to reality Tuesday, as Gov. Mike Parson named Joseph Blanner, a St. Louis County lawyer who lives in Jefferson County, as the 19th member.
Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Council was expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to approve County Executive Sam Page’s previously announced nine nominees to the board, which is to consider governance changes for St. Louis and the county.
But Mayor Lyda Krewson’s nine appointees were still mired in a St. Louis aldermanic committee as committee leaders and the mayor couldn’t reach agreement on who should ultimately represent the city.
Sam Moore, the chairman of the aldermanic Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, convened a brief meeting of his panel Tuesday afternoon, then recessed it to another meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called a special meeting of the full Board of Aldermen for later Wednesday to consider the appointments to the freeholders board.
It was unclear what would happen if Moore’s committee doesn’t send a list of nominees to the full board.
“I’m trying to head off a train wreck,” Reed said earlier Tuesday.
St. Louis County
In St. Louis County, as late as 3:30 p.m., there were no plans for the County Council to vote at its regular meeting Tuesday evening on County Executive Sam Page’s nine nominees, meaning the county would not have been in compliance with the constitutional mandate that the nominees be set within 30 days.
Told of the council’s plans, Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, said it was "disheartening that as elected officials sworn to uphold the laws of the county and the state they are not fulfilling their obligations under the constitution."
In a brief interview about 3:30 p.m., the council’s presiding commissioner, Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said no vote was planned Tuesday and that it wasn’t urgent "because the city hasn’t done anything."
And County Counselor Beth Orwick pointed to a 1950s Supreme Court ruling that a 67-day delay in the governor’s appointment to the board did not invalidate the process.
During the conversations, a reporter told Trakas and Orwick — who had been in a budget meeting — that Parson’s nomination was expected within hours and that Reed had scheduled votes for Wednesday.
Minutes later, Trakas called a reporter to say he and Orwick had discussed the matter and that the council would vote on nominees after all.
Parson’s appointee
Parson’s lone appointee, Blanner, is a partner in a law firm based in Town and Country and a former president of the chamber of commerce in Eureka, another St. Louis County suburb.
Blanner said his residence in Jefferson County just across the Meramec River from St. Louis County allows him to meet the constitutional requirement that Parson’s appointee not live in either St. Louis or St. Louis County. State law doesn’t require any state panel’s approval for the governor’s appointee.
Dispute in the city
In St. Louis, Moore, the aldermanic committee chairman, and others are upset that only one of Krewson’s black nominees lives north of Delmar Boulevard in the heart of heavily black north St. Louis. That is Abdul Kaba Abdullah, a development official.
Overall, Krewson’s list of nominees is split almost evenly racially with five whites and four blacks.
The committee has sent the names of five other people, all north St. Louis residents, to the mayor as suggested nominees.
"We’re still trying to work with the mayor’s office....and we will do it down to the last moment," said the committee’s vice-chairman, Sharon Tyus.
Meanwhile, Krewson’s chief of staff, Steve Conway, said "we’re open to ongoing conversations."
The mayor and her staff believe that Wednesday is the deadline set by state law for confirming Krewson’s appointees and County Executive Sam Page’s nine appointees to the freeholders board.
Mayoral aides point to a provision in the Missouri Constitution which says “the appointment of the board shall be completed within thirty days” after election officials certified the petition that triggered the board’s formation. The certification took place Sept. 23.
Meeting the deadline is “critically important” to maintaining the city’s representation in the freeholders process, said Krewson’s spokesman, Jacob Long. What would happen if the date isn’t met is legally ambiguous, mayoral aides said.
Why freeholders?
Formation of the freeholders board was triggered by a petition drive begun by county municipal leaders as an alternative to the failed Better Together city-county merger plan.
Better Together supporters had envisioned their plan as an amendment to the state Constitution requiring voter approval statewide.
In contrast, any proposal submitted by the freeholders board would require approval by separate majorities of St. Louis and St. Louis County voters.
Jeremy Kohler of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.