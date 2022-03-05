Parson names two new circuit court judges

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced two circuit court judicial appointments.

Edward L. Page, of Festus, was appointed as Circuit Judge for Division 2 of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which serves Jefferson County.

Page, who currently serves as an associate circuit judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, fills the vacancy created by the appointment of the Darrell E. Missey to director of the state’s Children’s Division.

Brett Hurst, of Fairfax, was appointed as associate circuit judge for Atchison County in the 4th Judicial Circuit.

Hurst, who currently serves as the prosecuting attorney for Atchison County, will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Corey K. Herron to circuit judge.

The 4th Circuit serves Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties in northwest Missouri.