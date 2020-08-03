Parson PAC fined for reporting lapses connected to Super Bowl, D.C. trips

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Ethics Commission fined a political action committee supporting Gov. Mike Parson $2,000 Monday for reporting lapses connected to a pair of flights for the governor that the group chartered.

The commission, in a consent order posted online Monday, said there was probable cause to believe the Uniting Missouri PAC violated state ethics laws by “failing to report the fair market value of two flights within forty-eight hours of receiving the contributions.”

The decision by regulators was issued just a day before voters go to the polls to determine whether Parson will be the Republican nominee for governor in the November election.

Uniting Missouri will only have to pay $200 if the commission doesn’t uncover any other violations within the next two years.

Democrats in February asked state ethics officials to investigate whether Parson’s trip to the Super Bowl, paid for by the Uniting Missouri PAC, violated state campaign laws.