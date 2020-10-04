Parson returns to office, travels across state after COVID quarantine

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19, and plans to travel across the state, including to St. Louis on Thursday, his office says.

"I look forward to being back at work," Parson said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday with his wife, Teresa, from their farm in Bolivar, Mo. "See you on the trail before long."

Parson, 65, and his wife Teresa, 67, tested positive for the virus on Sept. 23 and announced they would each quarantine for 10 days. The governor ended his quarantine Saturday, Parson's office said.

In a video update from their farm on Sunday, the couple said they were in good health and were about to travel back to Jefferson City.

"We are both doing fine," Gov. Parson said.

Parson, who stayed in the governor's mansion overlooking the Missouri River in downtown Jefferson City, had reported no symptoms of the virus. Teresa Parson had mild symptoms of a cough and nasal congestion.