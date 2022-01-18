Parson’s COVID task force issues recommendations for small businesses

JEFFERSON CITY — A task force created to consider how to help Missouri’s small businesses recover from the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic issued several recommendations on Monday.

The Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force, created by Gov. Mike Parson last year, met with small business owners in seven cities, conducted a statewide survey of small business owners and worked with the Federal Reserve to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses, the governor’s office said in a news release.

Some of the recommendations include improving child care availability and affordability; expanding hospitality industry apprenticeships; creating a single business portal to streamline interaction with state agencies; and promoting existing state programs to support small, women- and minority-owned businesses.

The task force, which disbanded Dec. 31, also recommended developing strategies to help improve supply chain disruptions, especially for manufacturing, distribution and commercial trucking.