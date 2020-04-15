Parson said he’s talking with other governors about reopening Missouri’s economy

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he’s talking with his counterparts in other states about charting a course for recovery from the pandemic.

“We’re all trying to get together to see how are we going to move forward,” Parson said during a briefing Wednesday. “We’re all trying to look beyond the COVID-10 virus.”

But, the Republican also has said his top priority in responding to the effects of a pandemic will remain what he thinks is best for Missourians.

“I think at the end of the day, you’re going to have to put your state first,” Parson said during his briefing on Tuesday.

His comments came as 10 U.S. governors said they would band together in two regional pacts to coordinate a recovery plan.

One group includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The other is California, Oregon and Washington.

Among the West Coast states, each state is crafting its own state-specific plan, while also creating a framework focusing on them working together.