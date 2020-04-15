Parson said he’s talking with other governors about reopening Missouri’s economy

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he’s talking with his counterparts in other states about charting a course for recovery from the pandemic.
“We’re all trying to get together to see how are we going to move forward,” Parson said during a briefing Wednesday. “We’re all trying to look beyond the COVID-10 virus.”
But, the Republican also has said his top priority in responding to the effects of a pandemic will remain what he thinks is best for Missourians.
“I think at the end of the day, you’re going to have to put your state first,” Parson said during his briefing on Tuesday.
His comments came as 10 U.S. governors said they would band together in two regional pacts to coordinate a recovery plan.
One group includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The other is California, Oregon and Washington.
Among the West Coast states, each state is crafting its own state-specific plan, while also creating a framework focusing on them working together.
“COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness,” the governors of the three states wrote in an official announcement. “In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.”
The governors said that while each state has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 each state’s public health leaders will focus on four goals: Protecting vulnerable populations — such as those in nursing homes — who are at risk if infected; ensuring adequate hospital capacity and personal protective equipment in order to care for those who may get sick; mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities; and protecting the general public “by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating.”
Parson, a Republican, said his chief of staff has talked to a top aide to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, about cooperation along the Kansas border.
Kelly on Wednesday extended her state's stay-at-home order until May 3 and Parson hinted that he's mulling changes too.
"We're in the process of working on that order now," Parson said, adding that an announcement is expected on Thursday.
Parson said he wants to wait until the state expands testing for the disease before he lifts restrictions designed to stop the spread.
“I want to assure everyone that public health remains our No. 1 priority,” Parson said. “Once testing is where it needs to be, we can open the state back up."
Parson also has been on calls with other governors to discuss such action, he said.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, also is talking with other chief executives about a regional pact.
But, Parson cautioned that his state’s needs may not match those of other states.
“Missouri is so diverse and the way we’re set up in this state is totally different than a lot of other states. So, we’re going to approach that from what’s best for the State of Missouri,” Parson said Tuesday.
“I’ve got to take care of Missourians,” Parson said. “But we’ll be in conversation with other governors on how to move forward.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.