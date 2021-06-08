Parson says budget cuts are coming next month if deal on Medicaid tax renewal is not reached

Those facilities have found it hard to hire workers recently, Parson said, and a Medicaid budget crisis is “going to make that situation much harder.”

“It has a dramatic effect on state government,” he said. Without the tax renewal, “you’ve probably got enough to be able to pay the bills for five or six months ... but I mean you’re breaking the bank to do it.”

The tax is one of two crises imperiling Medicaid this year. If a Cole County court forces the state to implement a voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, the program would be required to take on 275,000 newly eligible low-income residents without adequate funding.

Lawmakers and health care industry representatives universally agree Parson will have to call a special legislative session for the tax renewal. But the governor has said he wants to wait until lawmakers reach a deal ensuring its passage first.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, an Independence Democrat, last week called that “wise.”

“It would probably be best to wait until some of that fence-mending actually happens,” he said. “I give credit to the governor for doing that.”