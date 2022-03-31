Parson says he has ‘no reason’ to doubt Sheena Greitens’ allegations of abuse

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he had “no reason” to doubt the sworn affidavit filed last week by former first lady Sheena Greitens accusing former Gov. Eric Greitens of abuse while they were married.

“She signed an affidavit, you know?” Parson told reporters on Wednesday. “When you sign an affidavit you’re signing it to be the truth. That’s the way I seen it.

“I have no reason to doubt Sheena Greitens on what she said,” Parson said. “Every time I’ve seen her I had a great deal of respect for her.”

Still, Parson, a Republican, declined to call on Eric Greitens to drop out of the GOP contest for U.S. Senate. He also wouldn’t say whether he’d support Greitens if he becomes the party’s nominee.

“I hope people do their homework and understand how serious this issue is and they’ll have to make those choices of what to do,” he said.

In a sworn affidavit on March 21 in a child-custody case, Sheena Greitens detailed instances of physical and mental violence, including an encounter in which Eric Greitens, then the governor, “knocked me down.” She also accused her ex-husband of striking one of their sons, causing him to lose a tooth.

Eric Greitens has denied the allegations as “completely fabricated” and “baseless,” and accused Sheena Greitens of working in concert with political enemies to undermine his Senate bid.

Sheena Greitens, in a social media post on March 22, insisted her allegations in the affidavit were true.

Eric Greitens resigned as governor in June 2018; the couple divorced about two years later.

