JEFFERSON CITY — If St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner resigns or is removed from office, Republican Gov. Mike Parson will have the ability to appoint her replacement.

On Thursday, the governor said he doesn’t have a specific person in mind for the job, but will speak with officials in the city and in legal circles to find the right fit.

“We’ll work with the city administrators. We’ll be talking to the mayor’s office,” Parson said. “I’m going to find the most qualified candidate and try to put him in that position.”

The governor’s comments came in a press conference held hours before Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a lawsuit to remove Gardner, a Democrat, from the office she’s been elected to twice by voters in the city.

Although Gardner has been in the crosshairs for her entire tenure as the city’s top prosecutor, a car accident involving a man out of jail with pending robbery charges has galvanized Republicans and Democrats against her.

The accident resulted in a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee losing her legs while on a visit to the city.

Bailey, who was appointed to the post by Parson, said he is not targeting Gardner because she is a Black woman.

“Nothing could be less true. This is about the rule of law,” Bailey said.

In filing the lawsuit, Bailey said he was alleging Gardner has broken the law in the operation of her office.

“We need to prove neglect. It is illegal to fail to discharge the duties of the office,” Bailey said.

At his office in the Missouri Supreme Court building, Bailey told reporters he will seek an expedited hearing process.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, questioned the legal grounds of Bailey’s attempt to boot Gardner from office.

“Unless he’s got something up his sleeves that we don’t know about, I don’t see how he can move forward with it with anything but an empty threat,” Quade said.

Parson, too, said his issues with Gardner are about the state, not the person.

“I will tell you it’s not a St. Louis issue. Thousands upon thousands of Missourians go to that city every day,” Parson said. “It affects all of us.”

“She’s not doing what she’s supposed to be doing as prosecutor of St. Louis city. I do think she should resign,” Parson said. “St. Louis is such a great city. We want people to go there and feel safe.”

House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, who has called for Gardner to resign, said legislative efforts to remove Gardner will continue if she does not step down.

“The time has come. We have to move on,” Plocher said. “The buck has to stop somewhere.”

A bill pending in the Missouri Legislature would give Parson the power to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes in St. Louis, superseding Gardner’s discretion.

But, if she vacates the office before lawmakers can act, Plocher said the momentum behind the legislation would lose steam and likely be shelved.

Plocher downplayed allegations that the Republican Legislature is targeting a Democrat-run city.

“St. Louisans are feeling under siege from crime. We want St. Louis to be successful,” Plocher said.

Although many Democrats from the city agree that Gardner should resign, some Democrats say Republicans are playing politics.

“I feel like the folks on the other side of the aisle are using this… as an opportunity to push a political agenda,” Quade said.

Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, also said Republicans are using the incident to interfere in the operation of St. Louis.

“This tragedy is being politicized,” Bosley said.

Updated at 12:40 p.m.