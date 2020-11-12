Parson says people should ‘take responsibility’ to control virus, resists mask mandate

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that Missourians needed to “take responsibility” to curb rising COVID-19 cases, and he continued to resist issuing rules requiring masks in public, saying the decision should be left up to local leaders.
“It’s also time for all of us to take responsibility,” Parson said at a morning news conference. “We know in the last 30 days these numbers has increased — more than we ever thought they would. That is the hard fact of where this virus is going.
“We have to do our part,” Parson said, soon after the state reported 4,603 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily case total the Department of Health and Senior Services has reported to date, excluding an erroneous report last month of more than 5,000 new cases.
Asked how no mask mandate was working, Parson rejected the premise of the question, saying “I wouldn’t say there is not one,” noting local orders that cover Missouri population centers.
“It’s up to the local levels to be able to do that,” Parson said. “That’s why you have elections.”
Parson, a Republican elected last week to a four-year term, said Thursday he would also push for legislation making it more difficult for individuals to sue businesses for pandemic-related damages.
He expanded the call of his ongoing special session to allow debate on the topic, and said he wanted to sign the measure “in a timely manner.”
Parson’s proposal, according to a news release, would protect health care workers “who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency,” products liability protection “for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes, or donates products in direct response to a declared state of emergency” and “premises liability protection” for “exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency.”
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged Parson for months to address COVID-19 liability, saying frivolous claims would harm Missouri businesses.
The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys has said Missourians shouldn’t have to surrender their Seventh Amendment right to a trial by jury. The group says state law already includes protections for health care workers working during extraordinary circumstances.
Any legislation that passes could ultimately shield long-term care facilities and nursing homes from lawsuits.
The Post-Dispatch reported last week that according to federal data, 1,417 nursing home residents and 20 employees had died of COVID-19 in Missouri, accounting for nearly half of all virus deaths in the state.
Parson also announced steps to relax requirements that Missouri students and teachers quarantine for 14 days if they were exposed to COVID-19 if all parties were wearing a mask. He also highlighted work being done by Pfizer in Chesterfield to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
