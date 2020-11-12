Parson says people should ‘take responsibility’ to control virus, resists mask mandate

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that Missourians needed to “take responsibility” to curb rising COVID-19 cases, and he continued to resist issuing rules requiring masks in public, saying the decision should be left up to local leaders.

“It’s also time for all of us to take responsibility,” Parson said at a morning news conference. “We know in the last 30 days these numbers has increased — more than we ever thought they would. That is the hard fact of where this virus is going.

“We have to do our part,” Parson said, soon after the state reported 4,603 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily case total the Department of Health and Senior Services has reported to date, excluding an erroneous report last month of more than 5,000 new cases.

Asked how no mask mandate was working, Parson rejected the premise of the question, saying “I wouldn’t say there is not one,” noting local orders that cover Missouri population centers.

“It’s up to the local levels to be able to do that,” Parson said. “That’s why you have elections.”