Parson says state targeting long-term care facilities for widespread coronavirus testing

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced plans to expand COVID-19 testing at facilities where people are in close contact, which he said will lead to more known coronavirus cases in Missouri.

“We have significantly increased our testing capacity, and now we must be thinking of ways to increase the number of tests being done,” he said. “As we do this, it is important to remember that the more tests we do, the more positive cases there will be.”

He cautioned against reading too far into those numbers because not all people who test positive for the coronavirus are hospitalized.

“Some people with the virus do not show symptoms at all,” Parson said.

He said the state would deploy tests to “high-risk settings” such as long-term care facilities. Parson said 163 such facilities have had at least one known case of the new coronavirus; 91 have reported at least one case within the past two weeks, Parson said. He said 41 of the 91 have undergone facility-wide testing.

“We were able to move in quickly and be able to test everyone in those facilities,” he said, adding the state would work with the other 50 homes this week to complete facility-wide testing at those locations.