Parson signs limits on local pandemic orders, 'vaccine passports'

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, arguably received the most criticism in response to local restrictions.

In a statement Monday, Doug Moore, Page's spokesman, contended experts should be making public health decisions.

“Public health decisions are best made by public health experts in the Department of Public Health,” he said in a statement. “When the bill becomes effective, members of the County Council will participate in the very difficult decisions on protecting the health and safety of those in our most vulnerable communities.”

The new limits on local health orders take effect immediately because lawmakers added an emergency clause to the legislation.

The bill Parson signed Tuesday also forbids governments from requiring "COVID-19 passports" by requiring someone to show proof of vaccination to access a transportation system or other public accommodation.

The legislation "prohibits local, publicly funded entities from requiring a vaccine passport in order for residents to use public services, and while we encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, it is not the government's job to force them," Parson said.