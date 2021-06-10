Parson signs off on plan to limit Missouri farm inspections

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed legislation placing limits on inspections of large agricultural facilities such as concentrated animal feeding operations, known as CAFOs.

Parson, a Republican, signed the bill despite concerns from Democrats and others that it would further erode local control and make it more difficult to police bad actors.

The governor was scheduled to attend a ceremonial bill signing Thursday in Trenton, Missouri, according to a news release.

The legislation “protects producers and supports Missouri’s agriculture industry,” Parson said in a statement.

During debate over the measure this spring, Sen. Jeanie Riddle, R-Mokane, said Missouri needed to clearly define who could inspect facilities, adding she wanted to prevent out-of-state actors from inspecting Missouri farms.

The bill allows the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a county sheriff or any other state or federal agency with regulatory or statutory authority to inspect a facility.