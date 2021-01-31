Parson suggests ‘disgusting scheme’ kept him from delivering address in Missouri House

“There is no legitimate reason to delay informing the Governor’s Office regarding a change to the plan to deliver the State of the State Address,” Parson said.

Parson said the “House Leader” informed him on Wednesday the speech could only proceed in an “empty chamber,” and that “I was also told that this decision was made because having no Democrats present in the Chamber would be perceived badly.”

He said Missourians entrusted Republicans with the governorship and two-thirds majorities in the Legislature, not Democrats. He said his guests, who trekked to Jefferson City “despite potentially dangerous road conditions” would be barred from the House.

“In addition, none of my staff members … no state senators … no statewide elected officials, and no Supreme Court judges would be allowed in the House chamber … only me.

“It is hard to see this as anything other than a purposeful and disgusting scheme to embarrass me and the Office of the Governor,” Parson said.

Parson said the speech was an opportunity to recount the GOP’s accomplishments and how it was prepared to move Missouri forward.

“Instead, Wednesday became an insider stunt and petty show of arrogance and political power,” Parson wrote.