Parson to approve Missouri’s new congressional districts

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is poised to end months of legislative acrimony Wednesday by signing off on a new congressional map for the state’s eight U.S. House districts.

In an advisory, the Republican governor said he would sign the measure on Wednesday in his office. Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, who sponsored the legislation, is expected to be in attendance.

The new map, which was approved by the Senate in their final act last week, will likely lead to the status quo in Missouri’s U.S. House delegation: six Republicans and two Democrats, shoring up U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner’s St. Louis County-based 2nd Congressional District for the GOP.

A group of Republicans calling themselves the “Conservative Caucus” had sought an aggressive “7-1” gerrymander to send seven Republicans to the U.S. House. Democrats believed with their party winning more than 40% of the vote in recent elections, they should have a shot at winning three seats.

The political tussle over the map was the centerpiece of a contentious legislative session that ended last week. Lawmakers are charged with redrawing the state's congressional district boundaries once every decade to account for changes in population.

Under the plan, the 1st District, held by Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, would reach farther into the Webster Groves area with a “peninsula” that places voters in the Maplewood, Richmond Heights and Shrewsbury areas in the 2nd District.

Bush faces a primary challenge from Sen. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis.

Wagner’s 2nd District is poised to stretch from mid and south St. Louis County west to Warren and Franklin counties.

Eastern St. Charles County would be placed in the 3rd Congressional District. About three-fourths of St. Charles County’s population will be placed in the 3rd.

The late approval of the map has put county election officials under the gun to get voters into the correct districts before the August primary election.

“I am diligently and frantically working to update our address library to reflect the new maps," said St. Charles County Election Authority Director Kurt Bahr. “We’ll be working overtime all week, all next week and on and on."

A June 17 deadline looms for getting ballots to overseas and military voters.

And, Bahr said, he may have to print ballots on demand for people who come in to vote absentee.

“It became a real problem by the Legislature waiting until the last day,” said Bahr, a former member of the Missouri House.

The governor’s pending approval likely shuts down at least three lawsuits that had been filed in anticipation of the Legislature failing to act on the map by the end of their session on Friday.

Among those was a federal lawsuit by Republican congressional candidate Paul Berry III, who is running in the 2nd Congressional District held by Wagner.

The legislation is House Bill 2909.

