Parson to call up ‘over 1,000 troops’ to ‘stop the violence’ in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday he would “strengthen up the National Guard” in Missouri the afternoon after four St. Louis police officers were shot and a former Moline Acres police chief was killed by looters at a pawn shop.

“I’ve called out the National Guard and we’re going to strengthen up the National Guard,” Parson, a Republican, said at his daily press conference. “We’re not going to have police officers, we’re not going to have the citizens of Missouri, being shot in our streets in this state. And we’re going to put an end to it.

“With whatever forces I have as governor of the state of Missouri, whether that’s every member of the Highway Patrol, whether it’s every member of the National Guard, I will call them all out to stop the violence in this state,” Parson said.

Mentioning the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, Parson said, “George Floyd should have never died the way he died. He should not. It wasn’t acceptable for what the officers done, and they need to be held accountable for that.”

He said the people who shot David Dorn, the retired St. Louis police captain who later became Moline Acres chief of police, should also be held accountable.