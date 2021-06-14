Parson to sign new limits on pandemic health orders, 'vaccine passport' restrictions

Orders in question are those "issued in response to an actual or perceived threat to public health for the purpose of preventing the spread of a contagious disease … that directly or indirectly closes, partially closes, or places restrictions on the opening of or access to any one or more businesses, churches, schools, or other places of gathering or assembly."

The legislation is more restrained than earlier drafts.

One early proposal by Rep. Jim Murphy, R-south St. Louis County, for example, would have required local governments to seek permission from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for orders lasting longer than 45 days.

Orders lasting longer than 90 days would have required approval from the General Assembly, made up of a GOP lawmakers who have demonstrated resistance to government health orders.

"We really wanted to keep it into local control as best we could," Murphy said when asked why lawmakers removed the state from involvement in the local orders.

A spokesman for Page did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The legislation also bars government entities from requiring proof of vaccination in order for someone to access public transportation or other public accommodations.

The legislation is House Bill 271.

