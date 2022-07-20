 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parson to travel to Netherlands, Germany to promote business

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson will travel to Germany and the Netherlands next week for a trade mission to promote Missouri businesses and trade.

Missouri exported nearly $679 million in goods to Germany last year and more than $223 million to the Netherlands, according to the governor’s office.

The trip will include stops in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, Germany, as well as Amsterdam and the Hague, Netherlands, where the governor will meet with government officials, diplomats and business leaders to promote Missouri.

The trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News