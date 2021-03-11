Parson won't seek Blunt's seat in U.S. Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson Thursday ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated next year by Republican Roy Blunt.

Parson’s name had surfaced as a potential Republican contender for the open seat, but he laid that idea to rest in comments to reporters during his weekly briefing outside his office in the Missouri Capitol.

“My career will end in this office,” said Parson, 65. “I’ve been pretty open about that.”

The governor’s comments came a day after Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said he won’t be running for the post.

Both Ashcroft and Parson handily won their election races in November in a state that has given Republicans control over all statewide offices except the auditor.

Blunt's decision has opened the door for a number of Republicans interested in making a bid for the Senate. Republicans who have said they're interested include Attorney General Eric Schmitt, businessman John Brunner and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.