Parson's economic development chief heading to Ameren

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s point man on Missouri’s economy is leaving for a new job at Ameren Missouri.

The departure of Rob Dixon, who has served as director of the Department of Economic Development since 2017, was announced Tuesday.

He will join the utility as director of community and economic development, replacing Mike Kearney, who retired in September after a 35-year career with the company.

"Missouri is a great place to do business, and I'm excited to continue to help move our state forward in the years ahead in my new role with Ameren Missouri," Dixon said.

Dixon was serving as the president of the Missouri Community College Association when he took the $133,000 per year cabinet-level job offered by former Gov. Eric Greitens.

As head of economic development, Dixon helped oversee a downsizing of his department in an attempt to hone its focus on bringing companies to Missouri and expanding existing businesses.