Parson's economic development chief heading to Ameren

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s point man on Missouri’s economy is leaving for a new job at Ameren Missouri.
The departure of Rob Dixon, who has served as director of the Department of Economic Development since 2017, was announced Tuesday.
He will join the utility as director of community and economic development, replacing Mike Kearney, who retired in September after a 35-year career with the company.
"Missouri is a great place to do business, and I'm excited to continue to help move our state forward in the years ahead in my new role with Ameren Missouri," Dixon said.
Dixon was serving as the president of the Missouri Community College Association when he took the $133,000 per year cabinet-level job offered by former Gov. Eric Greitens.
As head of economic development, Dixon helped oversee a downsizing of his department in an attempt to hone its focus on bringing companies to Missouri and expanding existing businesses.
Among the most high profile wins came when the state agreed to give General Motors $50 million in tax subsidies to invest in its Wentzville truck plant. The package is designed to give GM $5 million per year in tax credits over a 10-year period if the company invests at least $750 million in the St. Charles County assembly plant.
During the ongoing pandemic, Dixon worked closely with former Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams to deal with business openings and other operational challenges caused by the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.
Missouri’s unemployment rate in August stood at 3.5%, down from 6.1% in August 2020. The current rate in the U.S. is 5.3%.
In his new role, Dixon will lead the planning and implementation of strategies designed to foster community and economic growth in Ameren Missouri's service territory, which covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.
"Good jobs are the backbone of strong communities," said Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. "I look forward to working with Rob and our team in the years ahead to make our communities even better places to live, work and raise a family."
Parson said he would launch a search for a replacement.
“Rob’s love for this state has helped bring greater opportunity to thousands of Missourians, and Teresa and I thank him for his service and wish him the best in his new role and all that comes next,” Parson said.
Dixon previously served as executive vice president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and as executive director of the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to Dixon’s career in economic development, he served as a Marine in Afghanistan and Pakistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Dixon is the latest holdover of Greitens to leave state government.
Williams, who endured a rocky tenure as state health chief, left in April, as did the state’s chief operating officer, Drew Erdmann.